Joseph Louis Natalini


1962 - 2019
Joseph Louis Natalini Obituary
PITTSBURG - Joseph Louis Natalini, Jr. 57 of Pittsburg, KS died October 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Joseph was born May 15, 1962 in Pittsburg to Joseph and Judith (Stumfoll) Natalini.
He attended area schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School with the class of 1980. He was employed at Consumers until its closing and then Hix Corporation for 26 years.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pittsburg.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father on April 12, 2014. He is survived by his mother, Judith of Pittsburg KS, brothers, Brian (Susie) Natalini, Columbus, KS, Stephen (Leta) Natalini, Scammon, KS, Mark (Shanna) Natalini, Pittsburg, KS, sister Dr. Brenda (Randy) Robinson, Pittsburg, KS, girlfriend Lorre Beasley and nieces and nephews.
Services will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 11, 2019
