PITTSBURG - Joseph Sleiman Monsour, 84, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on October 25, 2020, at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Joseph was born on April 19, 1936, in Beirut, Lebanon. On July 19, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marie in Beirut, Lebanon. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2007.

He is survived by three sons, Louis, Pierre, and Sleiman; a daughter, Rita; and eight grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter, Zeyna Faris, three sisters, and two brothers.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10:00 AM, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The Parrish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM, Thursday October 29, at Our Lady of Lourdes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary 114 E 4th St., Pittsburg, Kansas.



