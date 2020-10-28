1/1
Joseph Sleiman Monsour
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURG - Joseph Sleiman Monsour, 84, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on October 25, 2020, at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Joseph was born on April 19, 1936, in Beirut, Lebanon. On July 19, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marie in Beirut, Lebanon. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2007.
He is survived by three sons, Louis, Pierre, and Sleiman; a daughter, Rita; and eight grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter, Zeyna Faris, three sisters, and two brothers.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10:00 AM, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The Parrish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM, Thursday October 29, at Our Lady of Lourdes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary 114 E 4th St., Pittsburg, Kansas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Rosary
06:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenner Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved