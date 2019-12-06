|
FRANKLIN - Joseph Ward Hillebert Jr. 62, of Franklin, Kansas died at 8:35 P.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Hillebert was born April 26, 1957 at Ottawa, Kansas the son of Joseph Ward Sr. and Lois Lavern Minor Hillebert. Joseph was a retired carpenter. He was raised in Baldwin City, Wellsville, Vinland, and Fair Grove, Missouri. He later moved to the Frontenac and Arma area and graduated from Northeast High School. He served in the U.S. Army in 1975 and 1976. He was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church in rural Girard. Survivors include a son, Joseph Ward Hillebert III and his wife Mingzhen of Belton, Missouri, three daughters, Melissa J. Manford and her husband John of Holden, Missouri, and Sasha Weber and her husband Randy of Lenexa, Kansas, and Lacey Jo Piley of Pittsburg, five sisters, Sadie Coon of Eudora, Joan Ellis of Pahrump, Nevada, Lora Victoria Hillebert of Eudora, Marilyn Smardo of Franklin, and Louise Kuran of Norwalk, Connecticut, two brothers, John Hillebert of Eudora and Delbert Hillebert of Florida, eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Janee Hillebert and Dorothy Hillebert, and four brothers, Bruce French, Roy Hillebert, Danny Hillebert, and Teddy Hillebert.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Crossroads Baptist Church, 701 S. 7 Highway, Girard, Kansas with the Rev. Mike Buckamneer officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30 P.M. Monday following the service at the Vinland Cemetery at Baldwin City, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 P.M. Sunday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. The family suggests memorials to the Crossroads Baptist Church. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 6, 2019