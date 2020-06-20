Josephine Lucille Painter
1929 - 2020
ARMA- Josephine Lucille Painter, 91, of Arma, Kansas died at 5 A.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home of a sudden illness.
Mrs. Painter was born April 21, 1929 at Capaldo, Kansas the daughter of Eugenio and Ledia Castellani Scassellati. Josephine married Joe Rugel in 1949. He preceded her in death in 1999. Together they had a daughter, Marla, who died in 1969. Josephine later married Bill Painter in June 2000. He survives at the home. Josephine attended and graduated from Frontenac Schools. After graduation she worked for Ramsey's, retiring after 12 years. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, gardening, dancing, playing pitch, and being with family and friends. She loved being outdoors on her patio enjoying her beautiful flowers and visiting with friends and family. Survivors include her husband Bill of the home, a sister Diana Walsh of Girard, her step-children Steve (Pricilla) Painter of Hawaii, Gina (Randy) Burke of Pittsburg, Vicki (Steve) Sanderson of Springfield, and Mickey (Mary Sue) Painter of Frontenac, her grandchildren, Kylie, Carrie, Curtis, Bo, Jena, Stephanie, Erick, Katie, Abbey, numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, daughter Marla, brother Eugene Scassellati, and sister Aurelia Pyle. Josephine was a beautiful person inside and out and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Josephine has been cremated according to her wishes. Burial of the cremains will be buried at a later date at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories at a private graveside service for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
