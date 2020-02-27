|
|
PITTSBURG- Josephine Marie Borello, 95, formerly of Pittsburg, Kansas, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Atriums in Overland Park, Kansas where she had been a resident for the past 5 years.
Mrs. Borello was born September 19, 1924 in Cockerill, Kansas the daughter of Sylvester and Mary Ewolski Sray. Josephine was a homemaker and attended Cockerill Schools and graduated in 1940. She lived in Pittsburg until 1995. Josephine married Mario Borello, the love of her life, on June 6, 1942 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas. Mario and Josephine and her sister Anne Urankar, and brother-in-law, Frank Urankar owned and operated the B & B tavern from 1949 to 1979. Mario and Josephine were married for 68 years. They enjoyed polka dancing, weddings, parties, bowling, making wine and French cookies over the holidays and spending time with family and friends. Their friends spanned many generations. Josephine was an awesome cook. She and Mario hosted Thanksgiving dinner for 62 years with sometimes as many as forty people in attendance. It is still our most favorite family tradition. Family and friends were the most important part of Josephine's life. She treasured not only her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren but also nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she kept in close contact. She will be missed by all. Survivors include her daughter Jeanette K. Lee and her husband Jim of Overland Park, Kansas, her son, Dr. Dan Borello and his wife Sally of Joplin, Missouri. Josephine had 5 grandchildren who she adored and their spouses, Brian Lee (Laura), Crystalynn Belt (Charles), Scott Lee (Jessica), Dr. Brad Borello (Shannon), Dr. Blake Borello (Clare). She was also very proud of her 12 great grandchildren, Sydney, Ryan, and James Belt, Boston and Isabella Borello, Audrey and August Lee, Billy and Lucy Lee, and Brooklyn, Beau, and Beckham Borello, and sister-in-law Madeline Yartz of Arma. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mario, sister Anne Urankar, and brother Jess Wohlford.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Father Larry Parker officiating. Burial will be at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery at Frontenac, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Chapel. The family suggests memorials to Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund or the Pittsburg State University Foundation. Lunch will be served at Pallucca's Event Center in Frontenac after the cemetery services. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 27, 2020