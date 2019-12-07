|
|
GIRARD - Joyce Ann (Miller) Lord, 56, of Girard, passed away due to a sudden illness on Tuesday, December 2, 2019, surrounded by Her Loving Family. She was born in Girard on November 3, 1963, the daughter of John W. and Clarice M. (Troegle) Miller.
Joyce attended Girard Schools, graduating in 1982. She attended Emporia State University and then Pittsburg State University after graduation. She worked in various positions over the next few years, including a position as the secretary in the counselor's office at Pittsburg High School. However, the position she most cherished was as a stay at home mom, raising "my boys." She later graduated with an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Labette Community College. Joyce began her career in insurance claims processing at Lincoln National in Fort Scott. She worked as a claim's processor for many years at various companies and was working for NTT Data at the time of her passing. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Girard. Joyce married Phil Lord on September 25, 1993. They later divorced. Joyce lived her entire life in the Girard/Pittsburg area.
Joyce enjoyed landscaping, went out of her way to make everyone she knew feel special, and always, always loved a good get together with family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her most precious ones, Heath Allen Lord and Grant Harrison Lord of the home. She is also survived by her sisters; Donna Woolman of Joplin, Janet Miller of Girard, and Lisa (Jerry) Franklin of Girard; brother-in-law John Carmona of Colorado Springs, CO, sister-in-law Patty Miller of Girard and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who dearly adored her and referred to her as "their fun Aunt". Joyce will be more than sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Joyce is preceded in death by; her parents, her sister Valerie Carmona in November 2008, her nephew John W. Carmona in November 2016, and her brother Alan Miller in March 2017.
An informal Memorial Celebration honoring Joyce's life will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, Joyce's family request that those attending the service bring and share their fondest memories of Joyce with them.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 7, 2019