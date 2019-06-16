|
|
PITTSBURG-Joyce Maria Downey, 66, of Pittsburg, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born on April 30, 1953 to Capt. and Mrs. John N. King in Japan where they were stationed. The family eventually settled in Leavenworth, Ks where after serving in the United States Air Force, Joyce became a nurse serving the community for twenty-five years.
In April 1979, she was united in marriage to Michael Downey. They later divorced.
She is survived by two daughters, Chloe Besperat and her husband Aaron of Pittsburg, KS, and Bryce Downey and Andy Palmer of Manchester, MN; two sisters, Suzanne Latimer of Jacksonville, FL, and Terri King of Kansas City, MO; several nieces and nephews, including Mandi Seiler of Austin, TX; and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Jenna, Lilly, Audrey, Brooke, Rachel, and Joshua Besperat.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kaye King.
Graveside services are set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with Father Jorge Lopez officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary,
114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 16, 2019