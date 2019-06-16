|
Hominy, OK.-Joyce Marie Welsh, 78, longtime resident of Hominy, Oklahoma, passed from this life Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Tulsa.
Joyce was born June 22, 1940 in rural Pittsburg to Joe and Susie (Renn) Azamber.
She graduated from Southeast High School in Cherokee.
She married Tony E. Weber on December 5, 1959 in Pittsburg. He preceded her in
death on September 8, 1964.
Joyce moved to Girard in 1975 where she owned and operated a dry-cleaning business. She married James E. (Jim) Welsh on August 1, 1980 in Girard. In 1984, she and Jim moved to Hominy, Oklahoma and purchased Sooner Oilfield & Industrial Supply Co. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2016.
She was active with the Girard American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Hominy chapter of ESA and as a Cub Scout den mother. She enjoyed playing cards and cooking. Her family and friends enjoyed eating everything she fixed.
Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marilyn Sue (Azamber) Thomas.
Survivors include her children Randy Weber (Judy) of Olathe, Kansas, Eddie Weber
(Lora) of Cherokee, Kansas, Lisa Ducker (Steve) of Hominy, Oklahoma and Pam Kidder of Piedmont, Oklahoma; grandchildren Christopher Ducker (Jessica), Kati Crawford (Drew), Emily Baldwin (Scott), Shanna Harris (Wyatt), Tony Weber (Shelby), Kayln Parsons (Nik), Mitchell Weber, Joshua, Caleb, Khristina and Joe Kidder; great-grandchildren Everett and Graham Ducker, Kyric, Dredyn and Zoey Crawford, William, Benjamin and Ember Baldwin, Whitlee and Rynlee Harris, Peyton Weber, and Landry and Lucas Parsons; sisters-in-law Donna (Sellars) Brown, Loretta Kotzman and Tammy Welsh; brothers-in-law Bob Thomas and Jerry Weber; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joyce will be laid to rest in the Girard Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be
held at 1:00 PM on June 22, 2019 at the Beulah Community Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in Morning Sun on June 16, 2019