|
|
Thayer- Joyce R. Reasor, 79, of Thayer, KS, passed away at 12:09 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Freeman West Hospital, Joplin, MO.
She was born October 31, 1939, at Parsons, KS, the daughter of Hubert and Virginia (Long) Cotrell.
She was united in marriage to William K. Reasor. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2018. Mrs. Reasor was a teacher for the Chanute School District.
She is survived by three daughters, Abbi Reasor of Pittsburg, KS, Anrenee Reasor of Philadelphia, PA, and Janeva Diamond of Englewood, CO and two grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Reasor has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on June 4, 2019