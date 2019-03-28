Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
132 E. Pine
Columbus, KS 66725
620-429-2795
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
132 E. Pine
Columbus, KS 66725
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Center Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita B. Allen


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita B. Allen Obituary
Juanita B. Allen, 90, of Columbus passed from this life on March 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Juanita was born in Natural Dam, Arkansas on November 7, 1928, to Gilbert Earl and Elsie (Riddle) Chandler. She lived in Galena until the age of 10 when her mother married Leo C. Lucas and they moved to Columbus. Juanita attended Cherokee County Community High School and graduated with the class of 1946.

Juanita married Milas J. Allen on May 1, 1947 and they were married for 59 years until his death on September 17, 2006.

Juanita was a member of Center Christian Church for over 70 years, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

Juanita is survived by children, Pam Guardado of Columbus Ks., Carolyn Wheelock of Pittsburg, Ks., Don (Kiyome) Allen of Okinawa, Japan. Mila (Paul) Jaeger of Columbus, Ks., and Becky Allen of Tulsa, Ok., nine grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren and Amy Soper whom she considered one of her own. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Erma Stover and Alice Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, parents. son and daughter-in-law, David & Connie Allen, four brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Center Christian Church. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery, Columbus, Ks., and visitation will be Thursday, March 28 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Derfelt Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Center Christian Church in care of Derfelt Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now