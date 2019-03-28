|
Juanita B. Allen, 90, of Columbus passed from this life on March 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Juanita was born in Natural Dam, Arkansas on November 7, 1928, to Gilbert Earl and Elsie (Riddle) Chandler. She lived in Galena until the age of 10 when her mother married Leo C. Lucas and they moved to Columbus. Juanita attended Cherokee County Community High School and graduated with the class of 1946.
Juanita married Milas J. Allen on May 1, 1947 and they were married for 59 years until his death on September 17, 2006.
Juanita was a member of Center Christian Church for over 70 years, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
Juanita is survived by children, Pam Guardado of Columbus Ks., Carolyn Wheelock of Pittsburg, Ks., Don (Kiyome) Allen of Okinawa, Japan. Mila (Paul) Jaeger of Columbus, Ks., and Becky Allen of Tulsa, Ok., nine grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren and Amy Soper whom she considered one of her own. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Erma Stover and Alice Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, parents. son and daughter-in-law, David & Connie Allen, four brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Center Christian Church. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery, Columbus, Ks., and visitation will be Thursday, March 28 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Derfelt Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Christian Church in care of Derfelt Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2019