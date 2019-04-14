|
|
PITTSBURG-Juanita Jopp, 93, formerly of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on March 3, 2019 in San Jose, CA, with both her daughters by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at South Broadway Baptist Church in Pittsburg, KS on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dan Moss officiating. The family will receive friends after the service, with burial to follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Juanita was born in Baxter Springs, KS on June 15, 1925, the daughter of Mabel Phillips Hardy and Clifford Hardy. She graduated from high school in Riverton, KS in 1942 as valedictorian and was hired as private secretary to the chief engineer during the building of the Jayhawk War Plant near Crestline, KS. She then worked in Ohio in the same capacity for Aluminum Co. of America, the first war plant to earn the Army- Navy E for excellence in war production.
Returning home, she continued her studies in business and finance at Pittsburg State University.
Juanita met her future husband, Ralph Jopp, in November 1943 while he was stationed at Camp Crowder near Neosho, MO. They were married at Ft. Monmouth, NJ, February 17, 1945 after his return from the war in the Pacific. They resided in Baxter Springs, KS from 1949-1961. They had two daughters, Linda and Sherry. An accomplished seamstress, Juanita enjoyed sewing dresses for them throughout their school years. She never missed a school activity or sporting event of her children and grandchildren.
A Pittsburg resident from 1961 to 2015, she was employed by the Jones Department Store office for several years until the store closed in 1974. A devoted daughter, she provided support and care for her mother who lived in Joplin until her death in 1985.
Juanita was an active member of South Broadway Baptist Church where she participated in the women's auxiliary and was a Bible School teacher. Memberships were held in the Farm Bureau, the American Business Women's Association, the Christian Women's Club, where she enjoyed her Bible study group, and the Sunflower Kiwanis Club. She formed a Sewing Circle of neighborhood friends which met for nearly 40 years. She also derived joy from being a Girl Scout leader and mentoring students at Lakeside School to help them become better readers. Juanita's abiding commitment was to the Mt. Carmel/Via Christi Auxiliary. She volunteered for 29 years and served 6500 hours as a Pink Lady in the Gift Shop. Juanita loved to travel and was proud to visit all 50 states with her husband. They also drove across Canada several times. At age 70, she obtained her first passport and during the next decade traveled to Europe many times with her daughters, as well as taking Caribbean, Mediterranean and Alaskan cruises.
In 2015, Juanita moved to an independent senior living community near her daughter, Linda, in San Jose. Except for profoundly missing her Kansas family, she was able to enjoy life to the fullest until the end, maintaining an active interest in current events and engaging in the social life of her living community. She was devoted to her family, generous, courageous, and she made friends wherever she went. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband in 1989, her parents, and a brother, Dr. Clifford Hardy. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Goytia of San Jose, CA and Sherry Turnbull and husband Mark of Pittsburg; a brother, Dr. Glenn Hardy of Fayetteville, AR; and a sister, Mary Blanchard of Santa Cruz, CA. Other survivors are three grandchildren, Valerie Turnbull Frounfelter and husband, Trevor, of Joplin, MO; Jared Turnbull and wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburg; and Chad Goytia and wife Sarah of Santa Cruz, CA; and 7 great grandchildren: Jackson, Nolan, Hayden, Weston, and Channing Turnbull, and Landon and Scarlett Frounfelter; and many nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials be made to either the Mt. Carmel Foundation, PO Box 1173, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762; or to South Broadway Baptist Church, 1322 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 14, 2019