FORT SCOTT - Juanita Stocker, age 95, a former resident of Girard, Kansas, more recently of Ft. Scott, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Olathe Hospice House. She was born September 15, 1924, in Lamar, Missouri, the daughter of Fred and Ona Mae Fowler. She was a graduate of the Lamar High School. In earlier years, Juanita worked at the Fowler Café in Lamar which was owned by her family. She also worked for a short time for the ammunition plant in Parsons, Kansas. Juanita first married Stanley Pettibon. After Stanley's death at an early age, Juanita married Truman Stocker in May of 1968. Juanita and Truman owned and operated their own farm near Girard for many years. They raised cattle and race horses. Juanita enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also loved to cook and was known for her delicious pies.
Survivors include two sisters, Frieda Davis, of Jasper, Missouri and Wanda Felts, of Lamar, Missouri. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews including Todd and Sherry Beerbower who provided for her care. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley, in 1966, and her husband, Truman, in 2016. Also preceding her in death were a brother, Fred Fowler, Jr. and a sister, Margie Gardner.
Rev. Eric Going will conduct funeral services at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 14th at the Cheney Witt Chapel in Ft. Scott. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the Lake Cemetery in Lamar, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to the Guest Home Estates Activity Fund and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 13, 2019