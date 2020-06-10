PITTSBURG- Judith A. Nash, 69, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Via Christi Village.
She was born March 21, 1951, to Jack and Martha (Cao) Neet. She graduated from Enterprise Academy, followed by graduating from Southern Adventist University with a degree in Elementary Education.
Judy worked as an Elementary School teacher, along with working for her husband as a pastor's wife. She later worked for Sylvan Learning Center.
Membership was held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Pittsburg. She also enjoyed drawing, making arts and crafts, playing the piano and singing in church and reading. One of her favorite things to do was make handmade pieces of art for her brothers and sisters. Judy also helped take care of her mother for several years, even after residing in Via Christi Village herself.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel Hardin and his fiancé, Kate of Louisville, Kentucky and David Hardin of Salt Lake City, Utah; her siblings, Barbara Bartholomew of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Kathleen Seibold of Traverse City, Michigan, Robin Humbard of Olathe, Kansas, Kenneth Neet of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Barry Neet of Gardner, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at a later date with burial following in the Frontenac City Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the ALS Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
She was born March 21, 1951, to Jack and Martha (Cao) Neet. She graduated from Enterprise Academy, followed by graduating from Southern Adventist University with a degree in Elementary Education.
Judy worked as an Elementary School teacher, along with working for her husband as a pastor's wife. She later worked for Sylvan Learning Center.
Membership was held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Pittsburg. She also enjoyed drawing, making arts and crafts, playing the piano and singing in church and reading. One of her favorite things to do was make handmade pieces of art for her brothers and sisters. Judy also helped take care of her mother for several years, even after residing in Via Christi Village herself.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel Hardin and his fiancé, Kate of Louisville, Kentucky and David Hardin of Salt Lake City, Utah; her siblings, Barbara Bartholomew of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Kathleen Seibold of Traverse City, Michigan, Robin Humbard of Olathe, Kansas, Kenneth Neet of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Barry Neet of Gardner, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at a later date with burial following in the Frontenac City Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the ALS Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.