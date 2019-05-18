|
|
Judith Ann McCullough, 76, of Pittsburg died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Villa St.
Francis in Olathe, Kansas, following a long illness.
She was born July 1, 1942, in Columbus, KS to Tom and Evelyn (Dixon)
McCullough.
She graduated from Weir High School, class of 1960. Soon after high school, she
married Paul J. Ross and had two children. They were married 15 years.
Judith was a homemaker for several years. She then worked in nursing facilities,
home health care and medical billing. Judith enjoyed spending time with family
and particularly her grandchildren. Following an early retirement, she was
diagnosed with Alzheimer's which progressively impacted her through passing.
Additional survivors include a son, Tom Ross (wife Mardi) of Kansas City, a
daughter, Tami Hurlbert (husband Mike) of Pittsburg; 5 grandchildren Kate and
Mason Ross of Kansas City, and Roman, Makenzi and Karsyn Hurlbert of Pittsburg,
and a niece and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00p.m at the Bath-
Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS. Burial will follow at Hosey
Hill Cemetery in Weir, KS. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral at
1:00 pm at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the .
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 18, 2019