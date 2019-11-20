|
Judy Michael, 74, of Pittsburg, passed away at 2:52 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born February 6, 1945, in Concordia, KS, the daughter of Frank and Fern (Strait) Clark.
On August 29, 1964, she was united in marriage to Bob W. Michael. He survives the home.
Mrs. Michael worked for the City National Bank and Bank IV in Pittsburg before her retirement.
Membership was held in the Countryside Christian Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Kyle Michael of Pittsburg, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Kevin Michael and two brothers, John and Jerry Clark.
A graveside service for Mrs. Michael is set for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Pittsburg, with Reverend Jim Sukraw conducting the service. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials to Angels Among Us. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 20, 2019