HEPLER- Julia Loretta (Wiggans) Malone, 65, of Hepler, KS passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Freeman Hospital. Julia was born to Ralph and Mabel Wiggans on March 18, 1954 in Kansas City, MO. She married Timothy Joseph Malone on December 16, 1988. She lived many years in Farlington, KS until moving to Hepler. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, playing with her dogs, and watching Medea. It didn't matter what she had going on, if someone needed help, she was there.
She is survived by daughters, Tamara Lathrom of the home, Symantha Keene (David) of McPherson, KS, Angel West of Redfield, KS, Elizabeth Reily (Mike) of St. Louis, MO, sons John Malone (Kelley) of Kansas City, MO, David Malone (Julie) of Kansas City, MO, eighteen grandkids, two great grandkids, brothers Lyle Wiggans (Jerre) Kansas City, MO, Donnie Wiggans of Nevada, MO, Tommy Wiggans of Fort Scott and sister Carolyn Arbogast Pittsburg, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Timothy J. Malone, both parents, Ralph and Mabel Wiggans, and one sister, Polly Watkins.
Funeral will be held at Kneeland Center 209A S. Main St, Liberal, MO on November 9, 2019 at 3p.m. Flowers and cards can be sent to Konazts Warden Funeral Home, 1301 Gulf St, Lamar, MO, 64759.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 31, 2019