FRONTENAC-Juliana "Julie" Bartelli, 97, of Frontenac, Kansas died at 6:36 P.M. Friday, March
29, 2019 at Oakview Estates Residential Care in Frontenac, Kansas. Mrs. Bartelli was born December 27, 1921 in Capaldo, Kansas the daughter of Joseph and Delphine Geldhof Fiorucci. She attended grade school in Capaldo and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1938. She studied nursing at Fort Scott Mercy Hospital. She married Adolph Bartelli on April 26, 1941 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac. They were the first couple married in the church. In 1944 she moved to Pittsburg after living in Olathe and Kansas City while her husband trained at the Olathe Naval Air Station and served his country during World War II. During her years in Pittsburg she was active in the Parent-Teacher Association and was a school library volunteer at St. Mary's Grade School. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, D.A.V. Auxiliary, AARP, and the YMCA. In 1978 she and her husband moved to Frontenac where she belonged to Sacred Heart Parish and was a member of the church council, Altar Society, Adoration chapel, Rosary group, and Faith & Light support group for adults with disabilities. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel/Via Christi Auxiliary, an associate of Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita, Mt. Carmel Legacy, PATH, St. Paul's Widows and Widowers, Crestwood Country Club, and National Active and Retired Federal Employees. She moved to Oakview Estates in November 2015. Survivors include daughters, Diana Carlin Pierron (Joe) of Lawrence, Debra Bartelli (John Kaltner0 of Memphis, Tennessee, and Denise Anthony of Sanford, Florida, son-in-law, Wayne Laderer of Asbury, Missouri, grandchildren, John Laderer (Amy) of Asburg, Missouri, Carol Boren (Bill) of Hickory, Texas, Julia LeBoeuf (Ryan) of Oviedo, Florida, six great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Betty Fiorucci, nieces, Donita Ford Barone (Jim), Jenelle Ford Anselmi (Terry), Paula Fiorucci (Michael Hughes), Lisa Fiorucci, nephew, Dana Fiorucci (Diana), several step-nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and cousins, Rinaldo Geldhof and Dora Mae Meehan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Delphine Laderer, brother Paul Fiorucci, son-in-law, Richard Anthony, and step-brothers, Adolph, Dino, Levio, Rinaldo, and John Spigarelli. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac, Kansas with Father Robert McElwee and Father P.J. Voegeli as concelebrants. Rosary will be at 4 P.M. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where the family will receive friends following the rosary. Private burial will be at the National Cemetery at Ft. Scott, Kansas. The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to either the Adolph and Juliana Bartelli Scholarship Fund at Pittsburg State University in care of the PSU Foundation or Oakview Estates ActivityFund. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 2, 2019