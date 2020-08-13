PITTSBURG- June Marie (Pritchard) Blancho passed away at her home in Pittsburg, Kansas on August 11, 2020 at the age of 91.
She was born on January 6, 1929 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Melvin Pritchard and Margaret Marie (Minton) Pritchard.
June graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1947, after which she worked at the Hallmark plant in Leavenworth until her marriage to Robert Blancho on April 23, 1949. They were married for 35 years and shared six children.
A skilled seamstress, June studied fashion design at Pittsburg State University. She sewed bridal gowns and custom clothing, fashioned costumes for the theatre departments at Colgan High School and Springfield Little Theatre, and worked as a seamstress for Ramsay's Department Store in Pittsburg.
June is preceded in death by her parents; foster parents Velma and Jim Hackney who helped raise her; her ex-husband Robert Blancho; her brother Melvin Pritchard; half-siblings Gary, Judy and Jane Little; her granddaughter Bethany Blancho; and her daughter-in-law Linda Blancho.
A beloved mother and grandmother, June is survived by her six children, Steven Mark Blancho (wife Diana), Robert Christopher Blancho (wife Mariann), James Timothy Blancho, Michael Gregory Blancho (wife Teri), Suzanne Davison (husband Bruce), and Michelle Blancho (partner Mary Jane Baldinger), as well as 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
The prayer of the Rosary, led by Father P.J. Voegeli, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at Brenner Mortuary in Pittsburg, Kansas, immediately followed by visitation, where the family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m.
Graveside services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg with Fr. P.J. Voegeli as celebrant. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. Those who were touched by June's life are invited to watch the live stream of June's service. The link to virtually attend can be found under her obituary on our website www.brennermortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. These may be left at or sent to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.