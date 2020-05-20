Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Clugston Gartner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Robert Clugston Gartner


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Robert Clugston Gartner Obituary
PITTSBURG- Justin Robert Clugston Gartner, 48, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 2:29 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born January 5, 1972, at Pittsburg, KS, to Dennis and Marsha (Spangler) Clugston. Justin attended Pittsburg Schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1990.
On June 2, 2007, he was united in marriage to Kelly Dunlavy. She survives of the home.
Justin worked as a lead welder for Progressive Products and also was a welding teacher at Fort Scott Community College. He was also active in the local music scene.
In addition to his wife Kelly he is survived by daughters, Jade Yianakopulos and Gracee Dunlavy; sons, Taylor Cronister and Tanner Cronister; mother, Marsha Moriconi and her husband Alfred "Moose" Moriconi; father, Dennis Clugston and his wife Sandra; adoptive father, Gary Lee Gartner; step brother, Curtis Moriconi; sister, Amber Clugston; uncles, Marshall Spangler and his wife Judy, and Garry Clugston; aunts Linda and Don Scales, Peggy Rowley, Paula Clugston.
He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Marshall Spangeler, Martha Gibson Spangler, William Clugston and Bonnie Gustin; and an infant Sister, Abbey Gartner.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 2:00 PM, May 21, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery with Father Andrew Labenz officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to his Children's Education Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenner Mortuary Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -