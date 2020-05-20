|
PITTSBURG- Justin Robert Clugston Gartner, 48, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 2:29 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born January 5, 1972, at Pittsburg, KS, to Dennis and Marsha (Spangler) Clugston. Justin attended Pittsburg Schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1990.
On June 2, 2007, he was united in marriage to Kelly Dunlavy. She survives of the home.
Justin worked as a lead welder for Progressive Products and also was a welding teacher at Fort Scott Community College. He was also active in the local music scene.
In addition to his wife Kelly he is survived by daughters, Jade Yianakopulos and Gracee Dunlavy; sons, Taylor Cronister and Tanner Cronister; mother, Marsha Moriconi and her husband Alfred "Moose" Moriconi; father, Dennis Clugston and his wife Sandra; adoptive father, Gary Lee Gartner; step brother, Curtis Moriconi; sister, Amber Clugston; uncles, Marshall Spangler and his wife Judy, and Garry Clugston; aunts Linda and Don Scales, Peggy Rowley, Paula Clugston.
He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Marshall Spangeler, Martha Gibson Spangler, William Clugston and Bonnie Gustin; and an infant Sister, Abbey Gartner.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 2:00 PM, May 21, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery with Father Andrew Labenz officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to his Children's Education Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 20, 2020