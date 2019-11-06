|
OLATHE - Justina "Tina" June Jacobs, 60, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away at 1:24 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas.
She was born November 19, 1958 at Garden City, Kansas, the daughter of B.W. and Aileen D. (Herbert) Jacobs. She had lived in Garden City, Overland Park and for the last 10 years in Olathe at Bethesda Lutheran Communities.
Tina had a great love for butterflies and enjoyed coloring, coupon clipping, dances and helping others.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Jacobs of Grove, Oklahoma; two nieces, Ginger Douglas and Brandy Jacobs; a nephew, Aaron Jacobs; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Gary Jacobs.
A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9) at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Theodore Cook officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Bethesda Lutheran Communities. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 6, 2019