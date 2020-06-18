Kamal Edward Yaghmour
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kamal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURG- Kamal Edward Yaghmour, 83, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 3:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Via Christi Village, at Pittsburg, KS.
He was born March 09, 1937, in Cairo, Egypt, to Edward and Madeleine Yaghmour. He graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Master's degree.
On October 12, 1969, he was united in marriage to Laila Tawil in Cairo, Egypt.
Kamal worked as a Mechanical Engineer at McNally's in Pittsburg, KS, USPCI in Salt Lake City, UT, and at Senior Engineering in Joplin, MO.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg, KS.
He is survived by his wife, Laila Yaghmour, Pittsburg, KS; two sons, Anthony Yaghmour and his wife Kristee of Omaha, Nebraska, Michael Yaghmour and his wife Robin of Falls Church, Virginia; two brothers, Talaat Yaghmour and his wife Marie of Leawood, KS, Medhat Yaghmour and his wife, Mona of Schaumburg, Illinois; and nine grandchildren
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Jerome Spexarth as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Rosary and the Service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mr. Yaghmour's obituary page. The family suggests memorials be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Rosary
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved