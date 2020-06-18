PITTSBURG- Kamal Edward Yaghmour, 83, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 3:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Via Christi Village, at Pittsburg, KS.
He was born March 09, 1937, in Cairo, Egypt, to Edward and Madeleine Yaghmour. He graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Master's degree.
On October 12, 1969, he was united in marriage to Laila Tawil in Cairo, Egypt.
Kamal worked as a Mechanical Engineer at McNally's in Pittsburg, KS, USPCI in Salt Lake City, UT, and at Senior Engineering in Joplin, MO.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg, KS.
He is survived by his wife, Laila Yaghmour, Pittsburg, KS; two sons, Anthony Yaghmour and his wife Kristee of Omaha, Nebraska, Michael Yaghmour and his wife Robin of Falls Church, Virginia; two brothers, Talaat Yaghmour and his wife Marie of Leawood, KS, Medhat Yaghmour and his wife, Mona of Schaumburg, Illinois; and nine grandchildren
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Jerome Spexarth as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Rosary and the Service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mr. Yaghmour's obituary page. The family suggests memorials be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.