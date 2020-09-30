PITTSBURG - Karen Lee Shepherd, 77, of Pittsburg, passed away at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
She was born January 16, 1943 at Wichita, Kansas the daughter of Louis H. Jr and Helen Virginia (Heeter) Staub.
On August 29, 1969, she was united in marriage to Steve Shepherd at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Wichita, Kansas. She attended Wichita East High School for one year before moving and graduating from Caribou High School in 1963. She attended Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Missouri for two years.
Karen worked for the Spigarelli Law Firm for 21 years as a medical records transcriber.
Membership was held in the College Heights United Methodist Church, where she also served at the choir chancellor. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church; PSU Choir; Treble Club; and was one of the original members of the Pittsburg Centennial Choir.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Shepherd of the home; two sons, Martin Shepherd and his wife, Valerie of Springfield, Missouri and Michael Shepherd and his wife, Margaret of Springfield, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Nathaniel Shepherd and Evelyn Shepherd; her mother-in-law, Juanita Phillips of Wichita, Kansas; a brother-in-law, Phillip Shepherd and his wife, Veva of Castle Rock, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Gail "Suzi" Decker of Wichita, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law, Dewey Shepherd, two brothers-in-law, Tom Shepherd and Bill Decker; and a sister-in-law, Roxie Shepherd.
A Service will be held at 11:30 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Jordan Hodges and Rev. Ryong Jae Jung co-officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Brenner Mortuary. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary to sign the register book. Those who were touched by Karen's life are invited to watch the live stream of Karen's service. The link to virtually attend can be found under her obituary on our website www.brennermortuary.com.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Ronald McDonald House. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.