WEBB CITY, MO- Karl Forrest Dittmann, Sr., 71, of Webb City, Missouri, formerly of Frontenac, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Karl was born June 21, 1949 at Pittsburg, KS, the son of Forrest Lloyd "Blondie" and Bernadine Louise (Detrie) Dittmann. He attended Frontenac Schools and graduated from Frontenac High School in 1967. He then graduated from Pittsburg State University in 1971 with a degree in Social Work. Karl had a long career in Social Work helping clients that suffered from both mental disabilities and mental illness over the years. His compassion to help and defend those with special needs, and to treat them with dignity and respect, had a positive impact on many lives. Karl was a musician; he began playing the bass guitar as a teenager and enjoyed playing in numerous blues rock style bands over the years. He adored his family. He and Roberta enjoyed many vacations and adventures with his children and later grandchildren. His unparalleled humor and storytelling will be sadly missed but the memories will be cherished forever.
Survivors include his sweetheart and love of 39 years, Roberta Vacca of the home; his daughter, Krystal Schwabauer and her husband Mike, of Overland Park, KS; his brother, Mark Dittmann of Frontenac, KS; and two granddaughters, Grace and Abigail Schwabauer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Karl Forrest Dittmann, Jr.
A Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Nick Vacca officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour to the start of the service. The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com
) through Mr. Dittmann's obituary. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.