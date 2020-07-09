PITTSBURG-Karolyn J Johnson, passed from this life, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home in rural Pittsburg, Kansas. She was born to Wyatt and Geraldine (Boore) Bell, in rural McCune, Kansas on January 1, 1941.
She attended McCune Schools and graduated in 1959. She married Paul Johnson on September 1, 1959, in Girard, Kansas. She had worked at Medicalodge South, Jayhawk Manufacturing, Sugar Creek, and also managed the Four Paws Store in Pittsburg, Kansas until it closed March 31, 2020. She became a Christian at an early age and was baptized in a pond in McCune, Kansas. She attended as a child the United Chapel Church in McCune, Kansas and later, the First Nazarene Church in Pittsburg, Kansas and currently the First Baptist Church in Cherokee, Kansas. Her greatest joy was her faith in God, her husband and all of her children and grandchildren. Hallelujah! She is with her heavenly father now and in no pain.
Karolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul, her sister Nikki (Kurt) Kasjaka, and sister-in-law Kay Johnson, all of Pittsburg and her children, Karen (Dan) Thompson, Weir, Duane (Shana) Johnson, Pittsburg, Curtis (Robin) Johnson, Pittsburg, Kimberly (Danny) Watkins, Cherokee, Kelley (Phil) Smith of Cherokee. She is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel (Jenni) Thompson, Misty Webster, Clinton Johnson, Cody (Kelsey) Johnson, Cooper Johnson, Corey Lyons, Zach (Kiley) Lyons, Tyler Coleman, Jordan Johnson, Abbey Johnson, Haley (Tim) Fry, Samantha (Casey) Budenbender, Derek Watkins, Sarah (Chad) Fast, and Jason (Ashley) Smith and 14 great -grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and her
cat Schiefelbein. Additional survivors include five nieces and five nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Karen Jo Bell and Carlita Bell, her sisters-in-laws/husbands, Elaine/Chuck Murphy and Helen/Arthur Neal and William McElwain.
Karolyn enjoyed KU basketball, flower gardening, quilting and visiting her friends wherever they were and taking them vegetables and zucchini bread. Her greatest joy was to have all of her children and grandchildren around her for meals, visiting and just spending time with her and Paul. Her heart was for the underdog, the needy, children, and animals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Cherokee, First Nazarene Church of Pittsburg, Pawprints on the Heartland, Watered Gardens, or a charity of your choice
.
The service will be on Saturday, July 11 th at 11am, at the First Baptist Church of Cherokee. The church will be open prior to the service from 9am to 11am.