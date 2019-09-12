Home

Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Independent Bible Baptist Church
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Independent Bible Baptist Church
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Elk City, KS
View Map
Katherine L Wise


1936 - 2019
Katherine L Wise Obituary
PITTSBURG - Katherine L. Wise, 83, of Pittsburg, KS, went to be with the Lord September 10, 2019.

She was born January 30, 1936, at Coffeyville, KS, the daughter of Lloyd and Agnes Mckenzie (Zinn) Lombard. She lived mainly in Elk City, KS, and graduated from Elk City High School in 1954.

On October 4, 1958, she was united in marriage to Bryan Leon Wise. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2007.

She is survived by a daughter, Lucinda Fryer and her husband Jim of Pittsburg, KS; a son, Bryan Wise and his wife Sandy, missionary to Mateare Managua, Nicaragua; four grandchildren, Daniel, Leslie, Joshua and Titus; two great grandchildren, Iderah and Leon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother Rivard Lombard.

A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday (September 16) at the Independent Bible Baptist Church, Pittsburg, KS, with Reverend Jim Fryer officiating. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Elk City, KS, at 3:00 P.M. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Independent Bible Baptist Church missions program. These may be left at the church or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
