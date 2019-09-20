|
|
PITTSBURG - Kathleen Ann "Sturm" Hencey, 70, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Kansas, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her daughter, Rebecca Perez's residence and was surrounded by her family.
Kathleen was born October 15, 1948 in Argentine, Kansas to John Cornelious Sturm & Joline (Giacobbi) Sturm. Kathleen was a homemaker who lived in Pittsburg & surrounding areas most of her life. She lived in Argentine, Kansas until she was 16 and then her family and her moved to Mulberry, Kansas. Kathleen attended and graduated from Arma High School in 1967. Kathleen was married to James Hencey for 52 years.
Survivors include her husband of the home, two daughters, Rebecca Perez, Pittsburg, Kansas,
Kelly Hencey and fiancé, Kristina Franzen, Springfield, Missouri, four sons, Jimmy, Mike, & Travis Hencey, all of Pittsburg & Jeff Hencey, Mulberry, Kansas, one sister, Sharon Mapes, Arcadia, Kansas, four brothers, Ted, John, & Mikel Sturm, all from Oklahoma, & Larry Sturm, Pittsburg, Kansas, 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other family and friends that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, William, Robert, and Paul Sturm, and one granddaughter, Courtney Marie Hencey.
Kathleen was greatly loved and treasured and will be dearly missed. She will always be a shining bright star in the sky.
Her Celebration of Life Service and dinner will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11am-
2pm at Open Door Fellowship in Pittsburg, Kansas for family and friends.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 20, 2019