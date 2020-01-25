|
|
PITTSBURG - Kathleen Hood, 88, of Pittsburg, passed away at 1:30 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Via Christi Village.
She was born February 15, 1931, in Pittsburg Kansas, the daughter of Hubert and Carrie (Murr) Morgan. She was raised in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1949. She attended Kansas State Teachers College (PSU) in 1949 and was a majorette in the marching band.
She married William A. "Bill" Hood on May 2, 1952, in Weatherford, TX. They were married 65 years before his passing in 2018. She was a dedicated military wife, moving often and establishing the family household where Bill was assigned in France, Germany, Texas, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri. Her life revolved around her family and many close friends. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to the many plants and flowers. She also was a great friend of animals of all sizes and never met a cat she didn't like.
She was a member of the Pittsburg Church of the Nazarene. She always enjoyed her time with the Ladies' Wednesday morning study club and the Crestwood Friday night dinner club.
Survivors include her son Maj. Gen. (Retired) Jay W. Hood and wife Lynne of Tampa, FL, daughter Kit Parks and husband Brad of Pittsburg, grandchildren Jason Hood (Kristin), Kate West (Zack), Kelsey Elliott (Jordan) and Hayden W. Parks, and great grandchildren, Ella West, Lily Hood, and Hayes Elliott, brother Jack Morgan and sister Carrie Lynn Charles and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. (Retired) William A. Hood, parents, Hubert and Carrie Morgan, and 7 siblings, Waynith Billionis, Marjorie Willie, Mary Lou Thomas, Joyce Wilson, Harold Morgan, Delbert Morgan & Hubert Merl Morgan.
A service for Mrs. Hood is set for 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary, with Pastor Jim Sukraw conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Pittsburg. Friends may call at the funeral home after 10:00 a.m., Saturday, to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials be given to the CFSEK Food Security Fund for Wesley House and/or the Southeast Kansas Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 25, 2020