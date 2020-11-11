Keith Tremaine Hamilton Jr.

Keith Tremaine Hamilton Jr. passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, November 3, 2020.

Keith was born October 8, 2020, three minutes before his twin sister Kayari, and returned home to the arms of Jesus less than one month later.

During Keith's short life he blessed his family and many others with love and joy. That love was returned to him in abundance. His sudden passing reminds us of the sanctity of life and the importance of the love and support of family.

We miss you Keith and will always love you.

Keith is survived by his father Keith Hamilton Sr., his mother Bailey McKee, his sister Kayari Hamilton, grandparents Steve and Jennie McKee, aunts Taylor McKee and Tia Argo, uncles Bryan and Brandon McKee, and many extended family.

We will be celebrating Keith's short life at Palluccas Event Hall in Frontenac, KS,

Friday November 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. All who wish to attend are more than welcome. This will be a come and go event and dinner. Please observe social safety.

A private graveside service will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



