1/
Kelley Coffman Kulaga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelley Coffman Kulaga
Kelley Coffman Kulaga, 61, passed away Monday, 30 November 2020 at home with her family. A devoted mother, daughter, and sister, she is survived by her son, Jack; mother, Betsy Coffman; and brother, Ross Coffman.
Kelley was born in Pittsburg, Kansas and lived most of her life in Virginia, Kentucky, and Kansas. Kelley was a graduate of Burgess High School in El Paso, Texas and Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas with a Bachelor's degree.
She worked in various fields to include education, the hospitality industry, sign language translation, and gymnastics coaching.
Kelley traveled the world as the daughter of an Army Officer, she attended multiple schools from elementary through high school.
She will always be remembered for her quick wit, compassion for animals, and staunch support for our service men and women.
The family will lay her to rest in Pittsburg, Kansas in June 2021 and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org or the Heritage Humane Society in York County, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved