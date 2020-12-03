Kelley Coffman Kulaga
Kelley Coffman Kulaga, 61, passed away Monday, 30 November 2020 at home with her family. A devoted mother, daughter, and sister, she is survived by her son, Jack; mother, Betsy Coffman; and brother, Ross Coffman.
Kelley was born in Pittsburg, Kansas and lived most of her life in Virginia, Kentucky, and Kansas. Kelley was a graduate of Burgess High School in El Paso, Texas and Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas with a Bachelor's degree.
She worked in various fields to include education, the hospitality industry, sign language translation, and gymnastics coaching.
Kelley traveled the world as the daughter of an Army Officer, she attended multiple schools from elementary through high school.
She will always be remembered for her quick wit, compassion for animals, and staunch support for our service men and women.
The family will lay her to rest in Pittsburg, Kansas in June 2021 and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org
or the Heritage Humane Society in York County, VA.