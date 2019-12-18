|
PITTSBURG - Kelly Jo Rojo, 37, of Pittsburg, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home.
She was born August 8, 1982 at Pittsburg, the daughter of Alberta Powell and Gary Hensley. She graduated from Pittsburg High School and later from Pittsburg State University.
Kelly worked as a social worker for the DFS in Jasper County.
She was married to Marco Antonio Rojo.
Kelly Jo had a love for her home state of Kansas, a love for helping children, for 90s music, sonic pop, Cabbage Patch Dolls, cats and most importantly and overwhelmingly her family. Kelly Jo dedicated her life from the time she was a child to taking care of those she loved from her beloved Grandma Shirley, her partner in all things until the very end, her mom and then the 4 children she adored more than life itself.
Kelly Jo is survived by her husband, Antonio Sr., sons Antonio Jr. and Javier, daughters Graciela and Natalia of Pittsburg, Kansas.
Kelly Jo is also survived by her Uncle Raymond Powell, his wife Jerri, their daughters Diana, Megan and Mandi, cousins Glenna, Jackie and Rebecca as well as other cousins and extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Hensley and her mother, Alberta DeBoutez.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Brenner Mortuary with Chaplain Adah Hutchraft officiating. The family suggests memorials to the Children's Educational Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 18, 2019