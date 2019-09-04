Home

Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Pittsburg, KS
1925 - 2019
Ken Burbach Obituary
PITTSBURG - Long-term Pittsburg resident, Ken Burbach, 94, died peacefully in his sleep at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Carrington Place Residential Care.
The son of Adolph and Marie (Willy) Burbach was born June 16, 1925 at Hebron, Nebraska. After high school, Ken was accepted in the Naval V-12 program at KSTC. Ken went from KSTC to Cornell University where he received a commission in the Naval Reserve. In 1944 while at KSTC, Ken met Jean Ann Cremer, his future wife. After Navy assignments in Key West, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia, Ken was released from active duty and returned to Pittsburg.
On September 2, 1946, Ken and Jean were united in marriage at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Ken joined the Cremer Monument Company in 1947 and remained there till the business was sold in 1986. Ken and Jean then managed the Knights of Columbus Tower until 2002.
Ken was very active in both church and civic organizations.
Survivors include a daughter, Katherine Karlinger and her husband, Jeff of Huntsville, Alabama; two granddaughters, Dr. Tracy Smith and her husband, Scott of Austin, Texas and Dr. Libby Escobedo and her husband, Rafael of Aurora, Illinois; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean on July 18, his parents, and brothers, Ray and Ed Burbach.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 5) at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, KS with Father Jorge Lopez as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 4) at Brenner Mortuary with visitation to follow until 7:30. The family suggests memorials to the Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
