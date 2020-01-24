|
|
BLUE SPRINGS, MO - Kenneth L. Barr passed December 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO. He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Thelma (Leonard) Barr.
He left behind three children, Darrell A. Barr of rural McCune, KS, Janette (Barr) Bollinger of Grain Valley, MO, and Kenneth E. Barr of Freeport, TX. He was the grandfather of five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Osage Church of the Brethren, 749 W. 540th Ave., McCune, KS, February 1, at 11 a.m.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Osage Church of the Brethren Memorial Park or Crossroads Hospice in Independence, MO.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 24, 2020