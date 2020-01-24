Home

Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Mary's Village Chapel
111 Mock Ave.
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Osage Church of the Brethren
McCune, KS
View Map
Kenneth L. Barr Obituary
BLUE SPRINGS, MO - Kenneth L. Barr passed December 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO. He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Thelma (Leonard) Barr.
He left behind three children, Darrell A. Barr of rural McCune, KS, Janette (Barr) Bollinger of Grain Valley, MO, and Kenneth E. Barr of Freeport, TX. He was the grandfather of five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Osage Church of the Brethren, 749 W. 540th Ave., McCune, KS, February 1, at 11 a.m.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Osage Church of the Brethren Memorial Park or Crossroads Hospice in Independence, MO.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 24, 2020
