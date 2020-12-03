Kenneth M. Armstrong
Frontenac - Kenneth M. Armstrong, 81, of Frontenac, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Medicalodges of Frontenac.
He was born December 18, 1938 to Albert Armstrong, one of three children, including two sisters, Betty Lou Houston and Dorothy May Armstrong.
Kenneth had lived in Winfield and Norton, before moving to Pittsburg in 1976 and became a resident at New Horizons, then Class Ltd in Parsons, then Bridges and then New Hope in Pittsburg. Kenneth loved to go, whether it was out to eat, Wal-Mart, Bowling, Fishing or attending Special Olympics
. He attended Royals games, a NFL game, but one of his favorite trips was going to New York and spending a vacation at a Dude Ranch, where he was dressed for the occasion right down to his 10 gallon cowboy hat. He never had a preference of where to go, just as long as he could go somewhere.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in the Crocker Cemetery, southeast of Pittsburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.