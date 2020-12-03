1/1
Kenneth M. Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth M. Armstrong
Frontenac - Kenneth M. Armstrong, 81, of Frontenac, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Medicalodges of Frontenac.
He was born December 18, 1938 to Albert Armstrong, one of three children, including two sisters, Betty Lou Houston and Dorothy May Armstrong.
Kenneth had lived in Winfield and Norton, before moving to Pittsburg in 1976 and became a resident at New Horizons, then Class Ltd in Parsons, then Bridges and then New Hope in Pittsburg. Kenneth loved to go, whether it was out to eat, Wal-Mart, Bowling, Fishing or attending Special Olympics. He attended Royals games, a NFL game, but one of his favorite trips was going to New York and spending a vacation at a Dude Ranch, where he was dressed for the occasion right down to his 10 gallon cowboy hat. He never had a preference of where to go, just as long as he could go somewhere.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in the Crocker Cemetery, southeast of Pittsburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenner Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved