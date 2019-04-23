|
PITTSBURG-Kevin L. Ausemus, 48, of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away at 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home.
Kevin was born January 5, 1971 in Girard, Kansas, a son of Harold and Sharon (Threlfall) Ausemus.
He attended school in Girard, graduating from the Girard High School.
On November 20, 1999, Kevin was united in marriage to Rachel Leritz, they later divorced.
Kevin was a construction laborer by trade, he supervised the construction of many steel buildings in the four state area.
He loved his family and enjoyed watching them participate in many of their sporting events. He also enjoyed watching and participating in all types of sports. He was gifted in many areas of repair and building and was the first to help others when he saw a need.
Kevin is survived by one son, Quintin Ausemus of Girard, one daughter, Makaila Ausemus of Girard, three brothers, Gary Ausemus and his wife Veronica of Pittsburg, Kansas, Ron Ausemus of Dallas, Texas, Gerald Threlfall and his wife Heather of Frontenac, Kansas, three sisters, Debbie Grosstephen and her husband Brad of Girard, Jan Azember and her husband Gerald of Girard, and Terry Smith and her husband Gregg of Girard.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation for Kevin L. Ausemus will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Girard.
Memorials are suggested to the children's education fund and these may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W. St. John P.O. box 258 Girard, Kansas 66743
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019