1/
Kevin Ray Ansart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARMA - Kevin Ray Ansart, 55, of Arma, Kansas died at 8:53 A.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri of a sudden illness.
Mr. Ansart was born January 25, 1965 at Pittsburg, Kansas the son of Paul A. and Helen V. Jeffcoat Ansart. Kevin worked for John Hosman Office Furniture at Joplin, Missouri. He was raised in Arma, Houston, Tulsa, and Pasadena, Texas. He attended Arma Grade School and graduated from Sam Rayburn-Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Texas. He later attended Gary Jobs Corps and Tulsa Welding School. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters, Mia Machelle Ansart of Magnolia, Texas and Magen Marie Ansart of Tulsa, Oklahoma, his mother, Helen Ansart of Arma, granddaughter, Kaycee Shea Barnett, aunt, Madeleine McAllister of Olathe, aunt, Julia Jama of Topeka, cousin, DeWayne McAllister and Family of Olathe, and cousin, Richard Davis of Kansas City, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul A. Ansart and grandparents, Paul and Lea Ansart.
Mr. Ansart has been cremated according to his wishes. No services are planned. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedene Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved