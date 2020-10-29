ARMA - Kevin Ray Ansart, 55, of Arma, Kansas died at 8:53 A.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri of a sudden illness.

Mr. Ansart was born January 25, 1965 at Pittsburg, Kansas the son of Paul A. and Helen V. Jeffcoat Ansart. Kevin worked for John Hosman Office Furniture at Joplin, Missouri. He was raised in Arma, Houston, Tulsa, and Pasadena, Texas. He attended Arma Grade School and graduated from Sam Rayburn-Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Texas. He later attended Gary Jobs Corps and Tulsa Welding School. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters, Mia Machelle Ansart of Magnolia, Texas and Magen Marie Ansart of Tulsa, Oklahoma, his mother, Helen Ansart of Arma, granddaughter, Kaycee Shea Barnett, aunt, Madeleine McAllister of Olathe, aunt, Julia Jama of Topeka, cousin, DeWayne McAllister and Family of Olathe, and cousin, Richard Davis of Kansas City, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul A. Ansart and grandparents, Paul and Lea Ansart.

Mr. Ansart has been cremated according to his wishes. No services are planned. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



