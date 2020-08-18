1/1
Kevin Richard Moore
PITTSBURG- Kevin Richard Moore passed away at his home on August 12, 2020 at the age of 57. Kevin was born March 22, 1963, in Pittsburg, Kansas to Richard W. and Virginia L. (Robison) Moore.
Kevin had Down syndrome and spent his days bringing joy to those around him with hugs, handshakes, and his unique sense of humor. He enjoyed music and dancing, always keeping a radio in his pocket. He was a lifetime member of the Special Olympics.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father. A beloved son, brother and uncle, Kevin is survived by his mother; brother and sister-in-law, Graig and Kelli Moore; niece, Miranda Moore; nephew, Matthew Moore; and his CLASS LTD family.
A private graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 at the Highland Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CLASS LTD; online contributions may be made at http://www.classltd.org/2-uncategorised/7-foundation or left at or mailed to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 18, 2020.
