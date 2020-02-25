|
PITTSBURG- Born: Pittsburg, Kansas Feb. 10 2007. Died: Pittsburg, Kansas Feb. 18 2020. She was only a dog but she was human enough to be a great talker in English, Korean and her own little grumbly dog language letting us know she was happy, sad or just upset that we may have left the house without her (and boy did she let us know when that happened. She was a great traveler who packed lightly and was always ready to go. She loved it when the neighborhood kids got off the school bus and stopped to see her and pet her before continuing home. She had hundreds of friends at the Frisco Event Center and was always ready to attend a party, a blood drive, wedding reception or any event that drew a crowd.
I believe Mark Twain said, "if dogs don't go to heaven I don't want to go there. I want to go wherever it is that they go to" so at the risk of blasphemy or being a sinner I want to go where they go too.
You left an indelible paw print on our hearts so sleep in peace our faithful little friend and farewell until we meet again someday, somewhere.
Loved and missed,
Sooki and Larry Fields
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 25, 2020