Kimberley "Kim" Lee Pakitsos, 58, of Pittsburg, passed away at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born March 8, 1961 at Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of Richard "Lee" and Sandy Lee (Thomas) Jones. She graduated from Frontenac High School in 1979. Kim worked for Commerce Bank of Pittsburg for 29 years where she rose to the level of Assistant Vice President. She was a member of the Pittsburg Kiwanis Club. Kim loved to travel, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. Her greatest joys were her kids and grandkids.
On April 4, 1998, she was united in marriage to Christopher J. Pakitsos in Pittsburg at the United Methodist Church in a ceremony surrounded by family. In addition to her husband, Christopher, she is survived by a daughter, Kayla Ann Ballweg and her husband, Bryan of Olathe, Kansas; son, Lee Michael Costello and his wife, Johnna of Wichita; her mother, Sandy Lee Jones of Pittsburg; two brothers, Rick Jones (Pam) of Sarcoxie, Missouri; Randy Jones (Snow) of Pittsburg; a sister, Kelly Krantz (Kurtis) of Dallas, Texas; and seven grandchildren, Lucas, Jacob, Vivian, Estella, Macoy, Milo, and Jaxon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Lee Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chatters in Pittsburg on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 5-8pm. Please join us in celebrating Kim and all the amazing memories we share. A private family internment will take place at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 30, 2019