Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kimble Bartlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimble Owens Bartlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimble Owens Bartlow Obituary
MESA, AZ - Kimble Owens Bartlow passed away in Mesa, Arizona on January 14, 2020 from complications of a stroke.
Kim was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois in January of 1943. After living in Springfield, MO and Pittsburg, KS for quite a few years, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1969 and spent the rest of his life living in the Phoenix area.
He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1961, and Pittsburg State University in 1967 with a Master's Degree in Industrial Technology. This allowed him to spend his working career in the Industrial Insurance business.
Kim's hobbies included attending air shows, music, gardening and landscaping and travel.
He was preceded in death by the loss of his father, John Bartlow and his mother, Margaret Bartlow, his brother, Stan, and his brother, Tom.
He is survived by brother Terry Bartlow and wife Janice, nephew Dr. Jon Bartlow and his wife, Dr. Amy Bartlow, great nephew, Cole Bartlow, niece Christina Bartlow LaRue and her husband, Jeremy, all of Pittsburg.
He also has a niece, Elysia Bartlow, of Seattle, Washington.
According to his wishes, he was cremated, and his ashes will be spread over the desert which he loved so much.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimble's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -