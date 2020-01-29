|
MESA, AZ - Kimble Owens Bartlow passed away in Mesa, Arizona on January 14, 2020 from complications of a stroke.
Kim was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois in January of 1943. After living in Springfield, MO and Pittsburg, KS for quite a few years, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1969 and spent the rest of his life living in the Phoenix area.
He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1961, and Pittsburg State University in 1967 with a Master's Degree in Industrial Technology. This allowed him to spend his working career in the Industrial Insurance business.
Kim's hobbies included attending air shows, music, gardening and landscaping and travel.
He was preceded in death by the loss of his father, John Bartlow and his mother, Margaret Bartlow, his brother, Stan, and his brother, Tom.
He is survived by brother Terry Bartlow and wife Janice, nephew Dr. Jon Bartlow and his wife, Dr. Amy Bartlow, great nephew, Cole Bartlow, niece Christina Bartlow LaRue and her husband, Jeremy, all of Pittsburg.
He also has a niece, Elysia Bartlow, of Seattle, Washington.
According to his wishes, he was cremated, and his ashes will be spread over the desert which he loved so much.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 29, 2020