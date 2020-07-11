MINDENMINES, MO- Larry Allen Lepo Jr., age 53, of Mindenmines, MO passed away June 29, 2020, at Freeman Hospital West, in Joplin, MO.
Larry was born September 9, 1966 in Pittsburg, KS. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in the class of 1985 and served his country in the United States Army. On August 25, 2012, Larry married Kimberly Townsend in Pittsburg, KS
Larry worked as a diesel mechanic and had worked for F & L Truck Repair, Turner Diesel, Progress Rail, Jessee Trucking and CDL Electric. He was a member of the Girard American Legion and enjoyed camping, fishing, drinking beer and spending time with his family. He attended Life Church in Pittsburg, KS.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly; three sons, Calvin Lepo and fiancée Megan Scheetz of Lamar, MO, Jake Manley and fiancée Skyler Morris, of Iola, KS and Brett Lepo of Mindenmines, MO; two daughters, Katelynn Higgins and fiancé Derek Oliver, of Lamar, MO and McKenna Higgins of Kansas City, MO; his father, Larry Allen Lepo Sr. of McAllen, TX; a sister Tami Taroli, of Dallas, TX; and five grandchildren, Emma, Brennon, Jordan, Kinsley, and James.
Preceding Larry in death were his mother Judy Lepo in 2016 and a half-sister Tena Hemby in 2018.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Daniel Funeral Home with full military honors.
There will be a private family burial.
Contributions are suggested and made payable to Kimberly Lepo, for medical expenses, in care of Daniel Funeral Home.
