WEBB CITY, MO.- Larry C. Reeder, 81, of Webb City, Missouri passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 21, 1938 at Lamar, Missouri, the son of Charles I. and Lorene (Berry) Reeder. He graduated from Pittsburg High School and attended Pittsburg State University before joining the United States Army serving from 1961 to 1965. He served in both the Korean War and Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he joined the US Army National Guard.
He met his wife, Stella Jolene "Jo" Whitt, while living in Wichita and they were married on May 19, 1962 in Ellenwood, Kansas at the First Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2012.
Mr. Reeder worked as a salesman for thirty-two years for Lorillard Tobacco Company from 1965 until he retired in 1997.
Membership was held in the Masonic Lodge No. 187, York Rite Consistory, Scottish Rite Valley of Joplin, Scottish Rite Royal Order of Jesters, Mirza Shrine, Royal Order of Scotland, Court of Quetzalcoatl, Royal Arch Masons, Council of Cryptic Masons and Knights Templar, the Rob Morris Chapter No. 74, Order of Eastern Star, and the American Legion. He enjoyed his retirement years with his wife, Jolene, at their lake house in Shell Knob, Missouri.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Reeder-Dauten and her husband, Christopher of Joplin, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Robin Reeder of Joplin, Missouri; and two nephews, Mark Reeder and his wife, DeWanna of Owasso, Oklahoma and Craig Reeder and his wife, Robyn of Canton, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jolene, and a brother, Gary Reeder.
A Memorial service and celebration of Larry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday (August 21) at the Brenner Mortuary. Masonic Rites will be given by the Pittsburg Masonic Lodge #187. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Brenner Mortuary. A private family internment will take place at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, where the Kansas Army National Guard will provide Military Funeral Honors. The family suggests memorials be given to the Masonic Lodge No. 187 of Pittsburg. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.