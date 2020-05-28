Home

Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery
Larry Dean Albers

Larry Dean Albers Obituary
WEIR- Larry Dean Albers, 71, of Weir, KS, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Medicalodge South of Pittsburg.
He was born June 21, 1948 at Colby, KS, the son of Alvin and Ruby Albers, one of six children. He graduated from Oakley High School in 1966. He moved to Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg State University with two degrees, one in welding and one in construction.
Larry was a farmer, known for his high quality hay, winning several awards for it.
On February 2, 1972, he was united in marriage to Cynthia 'Cindy" Denny at Lawton. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2001.
Larry was of the Catholic faith.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery near Weir, Kansas with Rev. Aaron Williams officiating. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 28, 2020
