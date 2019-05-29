|
Pittsburg-Larry Frances Hauck passed into eternity with Jesus, May 26th, 2019. Larry was born on August 2nd, 1946 to Frank and Ora Lee Hauck. After graduating from Beloit High School he attended Junior college and joined the Army serving as a medic. While in the Army he enlisted in Special Forces and qualified as a Sharp Shooter.
Larry received a bachelor's degree at Emory University and practiced as a Physician's Assistant. He later received his Masters Degree at PSU and became a Certified LPC. He worked at Crawford Mental Health Center for 21 years.
Larry's love for Christ and his faith was strengthened by reading the Bible and attending the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church where he was a member for 27 years. His passion for serving the Lord and encouraging others to know Him as their personal savior gave him great joy. He also liked jogging, reading, dancing and spending time with family.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Stacey, to whom he was married to for 27 years and his daughters Sherise (Shawn) Snider. Sara Hall, Tawnya (Kurt) Crowder and son Francis Ira Dylan Hauck, his brother Bob Hauck, Sister Anne Eller and six grandchildren; Seth, Mattie, Stevie, Bella, Corbin & Ashtyn.
The Celebration of Life for Larry will be conducted by Pastor Daryl Gaddy on Friday May 31st at 10:30 AM at the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church in Pittsburg KS.
Burial will be at Ft. Scott National Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com
Memorials are suggested to the Crawford County Mental Health for the Addiction Treatment Center. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019