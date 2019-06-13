|
CLAY CENTER-Larry W. Wallace, Sr. age 77, passed away June 11, 2019 in Clay Center, KS. Larry was born September 3, 1941 in Pittsburg, KS to Joseph Wallace and Mary Ann Grassi. Larry was raised in Weir, KS and graduated from Weir High School in 1958. He married Helen Marie Martin on January 23, 1960. In 1968, Larry purchased Easy Pay Tires in Clay Center which later became Bud's Tire Service. He operated the store until his retirement in 2004. Larry then drove a school bus for USD #379 for six years. Larry coached Little League and American Legion baseball teams. He was a six-time Clay Center Country Club champion, runner up for the Little St. Andrews golf tournament and owner of five holes in one. Larry was a member of the Clay Center BPOE, Country Club board member, Little St. Andrews co-founder, Chamber of Commerce past-president, founding member of the Clay Center Optimist Club, USD #379 Board member, 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners and Scottish Rites. He is preceded in death by his father and a grandson, Matthew Wayne Wallace.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Wallace of Clay Center, KS, his three sons, Larry Wayne Jr. and wife Tracy Wallace of Clay Center, Benny Joe and wife Deb Wallace of Clay Center, KS and Martin Lee and wife Tiffani Wallace of Clay Center, KS, his daughter Betty Ann and husband Jeff Livengood of Clay Center, KS, his mother, Mary Ann Grassi of Pittsburg, KS, his brother Ralph and wife Karen Wallace of Iowa City, IA and his two sisters Bernice and husband Jim Ross of Weir, KS and Linda and husband Wayne Solomon of Weir, KS. He was alo blessed with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Clay Center, KS with Rev. Matthew Coleman. The burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas
Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1-4 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Please send memorials to Larry Wallace, Sr. memorial fund c/o the funeral home
Published in Morning Sun on June 13, 2019