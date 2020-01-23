|
Larry Warren Jacobs, 71, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:06pm in his home surrounded by his family.
Larry was born October 4, 1948 to Warren and Audrey Jacobs. Larry has one younger brother, Kenny Jacobs. Larry was born and raised in Pittsburg, Kansas. He attended Pittsburg schools until they moved to the farm on 520th Ave and he transferred to Southeast High School and graduated in 1966. Larry married Joyce Tanner on February 23, 1968 and had three boys Sundown, Jeremiah & Josh.
Larry and Joyce owned a bait shop in Pittsburg for many years, as well as a wrecking company with his brother for a few years. Larry was a musician playing in several bands and later giving lessons. In addition, Larry was a preacher of several churches around the Soldier, KS and Alba, MO areas. Larry worked as a custodian and school bus driver for USD 247. Larry and Joyce strived to raise their family in a self-sustaining way. They lived off the land to the best of their ability by hunting, trapping, fishing and growing their own gardens. Larry and Joyce have hunted with several friends and family over the years organizing hunting parties and expeditions. In more recent years, Larry has enjoyed passing his knowledge and joy of music and outdoors down to his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, survivors include:
His brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Saundra Jacobs of West Mineral, KS
His sons and their wives, Sundown and Donna Jacobs of Pittsburg, KS; Jeremiah and LaRae Jacobs of Girard, Kansas; Josh and Melissa Jacobs of Pittsburg, Kansas.
His seven grandchildren, Shado, Wyntr, Reece, Nathan, Audrey, Kayden, and Gage.
A Visitation/Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Renn's Shed located at 1089 S. 190th, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 23, 2020