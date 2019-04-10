Home

Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
132 E. Pine
Columbus, KS 66725
620-429-2795
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
132 E. Pine
Columbus, KS 66725
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
132 E. Pine
Columbus, KS 66725
Larry Wayne "Bud" Eddington


1948 - 2019
Larry Wayne "Bud" Eddington Obituary
Larry Wayne ""Bud"" Eddington, 71, passed away at his home on April 7, 2019. He was born January 6, 1948 in Columbus, KS, the son of Dale and Elaine (Dunbar) Eddington.
Larry attended high school at Columbus High School in Columbus, KS. He married Brenda Gail Kitch April 5th, 1969 and later divorced. Larry was last employed by Hull and Dillon in Pittsburg, KS.
He enjoyed fishing, tinkering on small engines, and spending time with his family. Larry was a very kind and respectable man who always offered a handshake or a hug to those he greeted.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Elaine Eddington.
He is survived by his sister, Sharyn Pribble and her husband Lloyd Pribble, several nieces and nephews, a daughter, Stephanie Clothier, and her husband Johnny Clothier, a son, Chad Eddington, and grandchildren Ethan, Alli, Gage, Darci and Laney.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00pm at Derfelt's Funeral Home in Columbus, KS. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Derfelt's Funeral Home in Columbus, KS with burial afterwards at Columbus City Cemetery (North side of the road). Pallbearers will be: Ethan Castagno, Gage Clothier, Frank Collins, John Collins, Bill Judy and Paxton Shaffner. Larry has been entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, Kansas. Services will be conducted by Larry's life
long friend, Bill Courtney. Online condolences can be at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
