PITTSBURG - Lauretta Fern (Niegsch) Jameson, 92, of Pittsburg, was taken by God's Angels to be with the Lord at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Via Christi Village.
She was born January 24, 1928 at Chicopee, Kansas, the daughter of Charley and Lillian (Swift) Niegsch. She attended the Chicopee school.
On December 5, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Arche Jameson at Girard, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2016.
Lauretta was a caregiver and homemaker. She loved cooking, canning and fishing. She was well known for her cold slaw and home-made Jalapeno Jelly.
Church membership was held in the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by nine children, Jonetta (Jeff) Harris, Richard (Linda) Jameson, Dennis (Betty) Jameson, Peggy (Steve) Keller, Kathy (John) Oppliger, Johnnie (Donna) Jameson, Connie (Rick) Clark, Bruce (Cande) Jameson, and Larry (Dawn) Jameson; a daughter-in-law, Mary Jameson; 28 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; a sister, Lilli Buffington; two brothers, Donald and Robert Niegsch; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John, a son, Bryan Jameson; three sisters, Margaret Hart, Dorothy Polowich, and Juanita Spriggs; and seven brothers, Joe, Willie, Albert, Leo, Charley, Francis, and Julius Niegsch.
A special thanks to Via Christi Village staff for their care and for loving our mother.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 24) at the Open Door Fellowship Church with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. The family asks that those attending will show respect and wear a face mask or covering. Private family graveside service will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday at the Brenner Mortuary to sign the register book. Lauretta's service will be live streamed on our website (www.brennermortuary.com
) through Lauretta's obituary page). The family suggests memorials be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.