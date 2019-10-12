|
|
GIRARD - Lavonne Elsie Kmiec, 82, of Girard, died at 8:34 a.m., October 10, 2019 in the Arma Health and Rehab Center in Arma.
She was born September 24, 1937 in Walnut, a daughter of Lewis and Elsie (Kroenke) Stoll.
She attended schools in Hepler.
She married Paul Kmiec on September 16, 1956 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Hepler. He survives of the home.
She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hepler and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was a member of the Hepler Alumni Association.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, Paul, of the home, are her sons, Rick Kmiec and his wife Royce of Farlington, Kenneth Kmiec and his wife Mishelle of Girard; two daughters, Debbie Lehman and her husband Mark of Girard, Cindy Huber of Girard; three sisters, Pat Good of Schertz, Texas, Joyce Hayward, and her husband, Jerry, of McCune and Janet Meyer of Pittsburg; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma Sandlin and Betty Garrett.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hepler with Pastor Michael Apfel officiating. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at Hepler.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard where friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Sunday.
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church and these my be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 12, 2019