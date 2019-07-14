Home

Lavonne Marie Macheers


1930 - 2019
Lavonne Marie Macheers Obituary
WICHITA - LAVONNE MARIE MACHEERS was born on September 18, 1930, in
Frontenac, Kan., the daughter of Charles and Neva (Randolph) Fedell. Lavonne
graduated from Frontenac High School and Pittsburg State University. She
married William J. "Bill" Macheers on January 1, 1950, in Seattle, Wash. shortly
before Bill left for Korea. Lavonne taught elementary school for a short time in
Ottawa, Kan. in the 1950's. Lavonne was a traditional mom who thoroughly
enjoyed her dog, travelling, and the activities of her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Lavonne passed away on
June 27, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.. She is preceded in death by her parents; her
brothers, Robert Fedell, Richard Fedell, and John Fedell; her husband, Bill
Macheers; and her daughter, Ann M. Mork. She is survived by her children
Marilyn K. (and Kent) Stedman of Wichita, Kan., Steven K. (and Peggy)
Macheers, MD of Atlanta, Ga. Charles W. (and Diane) Macheers of Shawnee,
Kan.; and grandchildren, Niklas Alexander Macheers, Michael Macheers, and
Jackson William Macheers. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27,
2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita,
KS 67212. Lavonne will be laid to rest at Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lavonnes name may be directed to
Episcopal Social Services, P.O. Box 670, Wichita, KS 67201 - Phone (316)
269-4160.
Published in Morning Sun on July 14, 2019
