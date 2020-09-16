CRESTLINE - Lawrence "Bud" Guy Phelps Jr., 83, of Crestline passed away peacefully at home Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 2, 1937, to Lawrence "Lorny" Guy Phelps Sr. and Emma Marie Brassart Phelps in Turck, KS. As an only child, he was greatly spoiled by his parents and grandparents, Guy and Mary Phelps.

As a boy and young man, he developed a love for baseball and was a talented pitcher. He graduated from Cherokee County Community High School in May 1955. He then completed correspondence school to become a technician for the brand-new television repair industry.

Through mutual friends, he met Carol Ann Shultz. They were married June 15, 1963, in Baxter Springs, KS. They made their home in Stippville and Columbus before settling in Crestline in 1964.

Survivors include his wife of the home; daughter Carrie (Brad) LaRue; and grandchildren Zach (Gina DeMondo) LaRue, Jacob LaRue, and Maggie (Andy McConville) LaRue. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian David Phelps.

Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Derfelt Funeral Home, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice or The Epilepsy Foundation (Epilepsy Foundation of America). Donations may be left at the funeral home.



